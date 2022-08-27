Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $676.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $657.11 and its 200 day moving average is $678.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

