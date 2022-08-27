Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 16,666 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 154.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 222,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 134,858 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,239,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,604,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,548,000 after purchasing an additional 912,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 44,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

TFC opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

