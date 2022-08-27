Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,018 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 277,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,432,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $48.28 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93.

