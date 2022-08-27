Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.30 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 39,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,722. The stock has a market cap of $527.42 million, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

