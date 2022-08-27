Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the July 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CLNFF opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

