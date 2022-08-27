Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $983.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 60.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $363,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.