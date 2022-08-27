Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Shares Up 0.7%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 5.13 and last traded at 5.13. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calbee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

