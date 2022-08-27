Cajutel Hits Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Cajutel has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Cajutel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00024611 BTC on major exchanges. Cajutel has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $783.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.
About Cajutel
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
