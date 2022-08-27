Bytom Market Cap Hits $18.12 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and $70.53 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00260232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,041,238 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

