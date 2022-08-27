ByteNext (BNU) Market Cap Hits $284,568.33

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $284,568.33 and approximately $29,708.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
