ByteNext (BNU) Market Cap Hits $284,568.33

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $284,568.33 and approximately $29,708.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.