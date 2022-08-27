BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 351.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 4,530.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

BYTE Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,608. BYTE Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

