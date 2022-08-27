Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Up 63.2% in August

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKH remained flat at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Burtech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.