Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.81. 1,968,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,785. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $318.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $32,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,860.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.