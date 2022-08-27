Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.6 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

BZLFF stock remained flat at $37.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

