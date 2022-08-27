BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the July 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of BSQR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.41.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
