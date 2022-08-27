BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the July 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

