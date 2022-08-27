Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,275.45 ($15.41) and last traded at GBX 1,295 ($15.65). 12,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 14,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($15.83).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,201.51. The firm has a market cap of £154.78 million and a PE ratio of 616.67.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

(Get Rating)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.