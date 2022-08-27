Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $53.25

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,503 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in H World Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in H World Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in H World Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Up 0.0 %

HTHT stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. H World Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.05.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that H World Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

