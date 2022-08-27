Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) PT at $11.70

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGHT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $125,067.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,557.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,401 shares of company stock valued at $711,091. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 Stock Down 5.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,959.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 710,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 203.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 839,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 562,605 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $578.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. Analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.