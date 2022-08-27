Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.64

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 20376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.00.

Britvic Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Stories

