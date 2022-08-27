British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,358.17

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,358.17 ($40.58) and traded as high as GBX 3,478.50 ($42.03). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,446 ($41.64), with a volume of 1,094,009 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,020 ($48.57).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,422.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,359.72. The company has a market cap of £78.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,454.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.