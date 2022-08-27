Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

BMY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,314,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

