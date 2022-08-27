Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brinker International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Brinker International

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.