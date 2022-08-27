Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Trading 60% Higher

Shares of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) shot up 60% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.