BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Mizuho

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

BBIO stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.72. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,497 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778,535 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

