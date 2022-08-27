BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Mizuho

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 5.1 %
BBIO stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.72. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.