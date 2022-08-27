BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.29. BRF shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 1,795,794 shares.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BRF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

