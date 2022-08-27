Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 68,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,058. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Brenntag Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brenntag Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Brenntag from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Baader Bank raised Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

