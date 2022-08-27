Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BNRG stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects.

