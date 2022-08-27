Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $52.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze Trading Down 6.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.15 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

