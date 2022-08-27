Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in August

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 31st total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.1 days.
Brambles Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176. Brambles has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $9.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.
Brambles Company Profile
