bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.

BPOSY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

