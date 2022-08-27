BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.23 million. BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.16 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.
BOX Stock Down 3.7 %
BOX opened at $27.21 on Friday. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity at BOX
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 61,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.