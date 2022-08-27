Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BDNNY opened at $70.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $2.5914 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

