BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock opened at C$23.29 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$22.00 and a one year high of C$28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.