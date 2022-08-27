BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Performance

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF stock opened at C$27.19 on Friday. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$35.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.