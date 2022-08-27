BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock opened at C$19.16 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.90 and a 12 month high of C$23.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.59.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.