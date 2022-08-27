BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 2nd

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE ZDV opened at C$20.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.52. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of C$18.63 and a twelve month high of C$22.16.

