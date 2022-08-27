Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tobam increased its stake in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

