Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $431.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

