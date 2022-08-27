Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 347.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

