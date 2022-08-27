Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 5.0 %

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

