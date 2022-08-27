Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

