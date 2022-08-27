Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,154 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.55. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

