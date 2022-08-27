Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Debra Durso-Bumpus Sells 5,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.0 %

BPMC stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.