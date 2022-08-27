Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

