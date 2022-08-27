Bloom Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloom has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $611.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bloom has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bloom

Bloom is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

