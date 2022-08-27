BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 503.3% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 312,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 260,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

