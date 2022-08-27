BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Trading Down 2.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 171,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 178,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.