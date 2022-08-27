Bitspawn Price Hits $0.0007 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $368,063.32 and $4,196.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
