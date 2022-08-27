BitNautic Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitNautic Token has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $3,047.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,974.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00128424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086983 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

