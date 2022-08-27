BitDAO Price Hits $0.55 (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $72.50 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

